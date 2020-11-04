https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/new-alzheimers-treatment-proves-effective-fighting-diseases-main-cause/

(STUDY FINDS) — UPPSALA, Sweden — Alzheimer’s disease has a devastating effect on the brain, characterized by one main symptom and that’s plaque building up in the brain. A Swedish study finds attacking these buildups is possible, but getting them to the brain isn’t so easy. Researchers say they’ve now developed a treatment that can break up these plaques inside the brain.

A team from Uppsala University reveals this new therapy increases the body’s ability to degrade the building blocks which form amyloid-beta proteins. These are the plaques which clump up in a patient’s brain and disrupt neurons. The result leads to the destruction of brain cells, memory loss, cognitive decline, and eventually death. Scientists refer to this buildup as aggregation and protein clumps as aggregates.

Alzheimer’s research usually focuses on treatments which bind to the aggregates and eliminate them. The problem is many small aggregates avoid these treatments and scientists believe they’re more toxic to brain cells.

