Maricopa County in Arizona released the vote tallies for 75,000 ballots Wednesday evening, and the numbers show positive gains for President Donald Trump in the state some outlets have already declared for Joe Biden as the presidential race comes down to the wire.

What are the details?

Bloomberg’s Greg Giroux reported that President Trump netted 13,644 votes out of the data released at around 9 p.m. EST, meaning Biden’s lead was cut from 92,817 votes down to 79,173.

According to Forensic News’ Scott Stedman, there are an estimated 420,000 votes left to count in Maricopa, where the president is expected to do well. That is good news for Trump, whose campaign has argued its numbers show the president could still win the state.

“Tonight’s vote dump in Maricopa was Trump+18, which confirms that the state’s going to get a lot tighter,” the New York Times’ Nate Cohn tweeted. “It’s not very easy to say whether that’s enough for Trump or not, but I’d think it’s more than enough to preclude an Arizona call tonight.”

Fox News was first to call Arizona a win for Biden on Tuesday night, drawing fury from the White House and the Trump campaign who claimed the president still had a strong opportunity for victory in the state. Fox stood by its decision and refused to back down.

Early Wednesday morning, the Associated Press followed suit in determining that Arizona had gone to Biden.

Prior to the additional votes dropping, several outlets had not yet declared the state for either candidate and determined it was up for grabs, including the New York Times who noted that “according to turnout estimates, around 310,000 votes remain in counties won by Trump in 2016. Clinton 2016 counties have around 70,000 votes left to report.”

The Daily Wire‘s Ben Shapiro reported, “In AZ, Biden currently leads by approximately 93,500 votes. There were 605K votes cast on Election Day. Trump would need to pull 57.73% of those votes to win. Team Trump says they’re pulling 62% in Maricopa County, and 72-80% in other counties. They’re projecting a 30k-40k win.”

Arizona, with its 11 electoral votes, has turned out to be a critically important state in the race. It is one of six states that remain in play, along with Alaska (3), Nevada (6), Georgia (16), North Carolina (15), and Pennsylvania (20).

At this point, Biden holds 253 electoral votes by the Times’ forecasting, to Trump’s 214. By those projections, Biden would hit the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House if he only secures Arizona and Nevada.

Without a win in Arizona, President Trump would need to sweep Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada in order to win re-election.

Fox News’ Bill Hemmer reported Wednesday that the president “has gotta run the table at this point,” according to the network’s projections.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has filed suit to halt the vote count in Michigan, which was called for Biden by several outlets, arguing that the campaign has been denied “meaningful access” to observe the tallying process.

Trump/Pence 2020 has also sued to stop the count in Pennsylvania, pushing back against a U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing the state to count mail-in ballots received after Tuesday until Friday that have been postmarked by Nov. 3.

In a speech to Americans in the early hours of Wednesday morning, President Trump called the ongoing vote counts “a major fraud on this nation.”

“We want the law to be used in a proper manner,” the president continued. “So, we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at four o’clock in the morning and add them to the list.”

