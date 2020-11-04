https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/chris-ruddy-2020-elections-democrats-white-house/2020/11/04/id/995386

President Donald Trump is not going to “wave the white flag” and concede the election, says Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy.

Ruddy told Newsmax TV‘s “John Bachman Now” that he spoke earlier Wednesday with the president by phone.

He is “very concerned” Democrats are going to steal the 2020 presidential election, Ruddy told Bachman.

“I think he’s confident,” Ruddy added. “He knows there’s definitely a fight ahead. . . . He knows there’s going to be legal issues.

“I think he’s disappointed by some of the media and how they have behaved.

“We talked about how many news organizations, including Fox, had called Arizona, that’s still open to contest.

“Definitely there was media malpractice that took place.

“The polling — almost every major poll was off. The Fox News poll, particularly, was very sympathetic to Democrats and had no bearing to the reality of the election result.”

Ruddy said he believes the president still has a pathway to electoral victory and a second term.

“The president, I would say, is very determined, he’s resolute,” he continued.

“And he’s very concerned they’re going to steal this election, and I think he’s justified in thinking that.”

The Associated Press and Fox News have already called Arizona for Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, while Newsmax, CNN, ABC News, and The New York Times are holding off until more ballots are counted.

Newsmax was the first to call Florida, and major news outlets belatedly followed the network’s lead.

Trump campaign officials said they were taken aback by the Fox News projection for Arizona, with chief campaign strategist Jason Miller claiming on Twitter that more than one million votes were outstanding there.

Trump early Wednesday vowed to ask the Supreme Court to weigh in on the inconclusive election.

“We will win this, and as far as I’m concerned, we already have won it,” the president told supporters at a press conference.

“We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court — we want all voting to stop.”

