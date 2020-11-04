https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fox-news-conservatives-arizona-florida/2020/11/04/id/995313

Conservative election night viewers, including those in the White House, tuned in to Newsmax TV in protest against other networks’ coverage, according to a report by Newsweek.

Pushback against Fox News started after the network called Arizona for Democrat Joe Biden.

According to Newsweek, Fox was the only network at the time to make that call, although The Associated Press later declared Biden the winner there as well. Still, conservative viewers were outraged — particularly after the data started coming in that showed President Donald Trump was closing the gap in the Grand Canyon State.

Newsmax was the first major news network to project Florida for Trump.

“We’ve got [Newsmax] on every single TV right there,” special assistant to the president Andrew Giuliani told Newsmax TV Tuesday night from the White House lawn, noting that Fox News had yet to call Florida for Trump.

“@FoxNews is a complete outlier in calling Arizona, and other media outlets should not follow suit,” Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller tweeted. “There are still 1M+ Election Day votes out there waiting to be counted – we pushed our people to vote on Election Day, but now Fox News is trying to invalidate their votes!”

Other angry Fox viewers tweeted that they were switching to Newsmax TV.

Famous country singer Travis Tritt:

“No matter what the final results are tonight, one thing is extremely clear. @FoxNews can no longer claim to be the fair and balanced network they once were. There are a lot of biased hacks there now and a ton of folks are noticing. It’s now @newsmax for me for election results.”

Actress Alana Stewart, former wife of Rod Stewart:

“I just changed the channel from @FoxNews to @newsmax. #FoxNews #ElectionNight”

