Officials in Georgia and Pennsylvania said Wednesday that vote counting would continue until at least Thursday morning, leaving their electoral votes for president still undecided.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said that as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, about 200,000 votes remained to be counted and that tallying would go on for another half day.

“We’re on pace to accomplish that responsibly, ensuring that the vote of every eligible voter is heard,” Raffensperger said in a statement. “It’s important to act quickly, but it’s more important to get it right.”

The latest results showed President Donald Trump with a lead of nearly 33,000 votes over Joe Biden in the Peach State.

In Philadelpia, City Commissioner Al Schmidt said it would take at least until Thursday to have all of the city’s absentee ballots counted. Another city commissioner, Lisa Deeley, said more than 233,000 absentee ballots of 350,000 received had been counted.

Deeley didn’t want to predict a finish date or time.

The latest vote totals showed Trump with 3.2 million votes and a lead of about 187,000.

