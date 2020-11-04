https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/11/04/nevada-no-more-election-results-expected-until-thursday/

Nevada will stop updating election results until Thursday morning, sharing its message via Twitter on Wednesday.

The official Twitter feed of the Elections Division of the Nevada Secretary of State tweeted:

That’s it for election results updates until 9:00 am on Nov. 5. Here’s what has been counted so far: All in person early votes

All in person Election Day votes

All mail ballots through Nov. 2 Here’s what is left to count: -Mail ballots received on Election Day

-Mail ballots that will be received over the next week

-Provisional ballots Ballots outstanding is difficult to estimate in Nevada because every voter was sent a mail ballot. Obviously, not all will vote.

-Provisional ballots Ballots outstanding is difficult to estimate in Nevada because every voter was sent a mail ballot. Obviously, not all will vote. — Nevada Elections (@NVElect) November 4, 2020

Nevada’s state legislature changed the Silver State’s election laws in August to automatically mail absentee ballots to all registered voters and allow for ballot harvesting. President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Nevada GOP subsequently filed a lawsuit to challenge the election law changes.

On Tuesday, a Nevada judge denied the Trump campaign’s lawsuit which sought to temporarily halt counting of mail-in voting in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas.

In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state. Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court! https://t.co/cNSPINgCY7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2020

As of this article’s publication, the Associated Press shows Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden with a lead of approximately 7,500 votes over President Donald Trump out of a total about 1.6 million total ballots cast for both candidates. Biden has received 588,252 votes against Trump’s 580,605 votes, with 67 percent of Nevada’s precincts reporting their results.

Hillary Clinton won Nevada’s six electoral votes in 2016 by over 27,000 votes. The former secretary of state received 539,260 votes against 512,058 votes cast for Trump.

