North Carolina, a crucial state that President Donald Trump seeks to win to keep his re-election hopes alive, reportedly will not update its election results for over a week.

“NBC News estimates that about 300,000 votes are left to be tallied, but counting in North Carolina has not resumed during the day Wednesday following Election Day,” NBC News reported. “The final count is delayed because the vast majority of county boards of elections won’t start counting the absentee and provisional ballots until Nov. 12 — so totals won’t be updated for more than one week.”

North Carolina’s results won’t just have a potentially significant impact on who wins the presidential election, it will also play a key role in determining which party controls the U.S. Senate. With 95% of the election results reported, Trump holds a 50.1% to 48.7% lead over Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden. In the state’s Senate race, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) holds a 48.7% to 46.9% lead over Democrat challenger Cal Cunningham.

North Carolina won’t update its total vote count until Nov. 12. The state is crucial for President Trump’s path to victory. Here are the @NBCNews numbers. #Election2020 https://t.co/rp4VMjL3cC pic.twitter.com/ae71Rt79ax — CNBC Politics (@CNBCPolitics) November 4, 2020

