https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/north-dakota-house-death-david-andahl/2020/11/04/id/995316

David Andahl, Republican candidate for the North Dakota House of Representatives, died in early October due to the coronavirus, but the late rancher still managed to win in the state’s 8th District on Tuesday, The Washington Post reports.

Andahl, who was 55 when he died, won the Bismark-area district along with Republican Dave Nehring, with Andahl receiving about 35% of the vote and Nehring winning about 40%. Their opponents from the North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League Party won about 20% of the vote between the two of them.

Their victory in the primary earlier this year ousted veteran legislator Jeff Delzer, a Republican and the chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

Andahl’s mother told the Bismark Tribune in October that her son “had a lot of feelings for his county and his country and wanting to make things better, and his heart was in farming. He wanted things better for farmers and the coal industry. So many things he was very passionate about, and was hoping that he could get into the Legislature and be of some help. He was looking forward to it. He was looking forward to being part of that.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

