Pro-abortion Democrats often condemn pro-life Republicans as misogynistic, attempting to give male legislators control over women’s bodies. Yet after the 2020 elections, the number of pro-life women in the House of Representatives will double as another pro-life woman enters the U.S. Senate.

“The surge of victorious pro-life women candidates in the U.S. House is a stunning blow to Nancy Pelosi and her pro-abortion agenda,” Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony List, said in a statement. “So far, we have more than doubled the number of pro-life women in the House, with more races to be called. Seven pro-life women candidates flipped pro-abortion Democrat-held seats.”

All 11 pro-life women incumbents won reelection, while at least 13 new pro-life women will join the House in January. At least seven of them flipped Democrat-held seats: Maria Salazar (Fla.-27), Yvette Herrell (N.M.-02), Michelle Fischbach (Minn.-07), Nancy Mace (S.C.-01), Stephanie Brice (Okla.-05), Ashley Hinson (Iowa-01), and Nicole Malliotakis (N.Y.-11).

At least six other pro-life women will replace pro-life men in the House: Lauren Boebert (Colo.-03), Lisa McClain (Mich.-10), Kat Cammack (Fla.-03), Diana Harshbarger (Tenn.-01), Mary Miller (Ill.-15), and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.-14).

Eight races also featuring pro-life women have yet to be called: Claudia Tenney (N.Y.-22), Victoria Spartz (Ind.-05), Beth Van Duyne (Texas-24), Esther Joy King (Ill.-17), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (Iowa-02), Young Kim (Calif.-39), Michelle Steel (Calif.-48), and Tiffany Shedd (Ariz.-01).

At least six pro-life women will serve in the U.S. Senate in January. Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.) won reelection, while Rep. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) won her Senate race. They will join Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Deb Fischer (R-Neb.).

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) is headed to a runoff in January.

“This is a resounding victory for pro-life women everywhere and an enormous advancement of Susan B. Anthony List’s mission,” Dannenfelser declared. “We expect when all votes are counted and the races are called, we will have a record number of pro-life women serving in the next Congress. These gains are a repudiation of abortion extremism and further evidence that life is a winning issue in politics.”

Only 21 percent of Americans say abortion should be “available to a woman any time during the entire pregnancy,” while a vast majority of Americans (70 percent) say abortion should be restricted to the first three months of pregnancy (24 percent); cases of rape, incest or a threat to the life of the mother (26 percent); only cases involving a threat to the mother’s life (11 percent); or never in any circumstance (9 percent).

According to a 2019 study, most Americans believe biologists should decide when human life begins, and 95 percent of biologists say that human life begins at conception. Three-quarters (75 percent) of biologists agreed with the statement, “In developmental biology, fertilization marks the beginning of a human’s life since that process produces an organism with a human genome that has begun to develop in the first stage of the human life cycle.”

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.

