https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/04/nyt-discovers-a-major-error-in-its-arizona-results-shifts-ballots-counted-from-98-to-86/

The New York Times discovered a major error in its data for Arizona and has shifted the number of ballots counted from 98% to 86%:

This may explain why the Trump campaign thinks they can still win the state:

Is Arizona “back on the board”?

But it’s unclear right now what this exactly means. Fox News and AP, which called the race for Joe Biden, do not use this bad data source:

CNN, who does use Edison, has not called the race:

More on why Fox News and AP don’t use Edison here:

In summary, this is Twitter right now no matter what side you’re on:

Keep counting.

***

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...