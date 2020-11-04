https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/04/oh-snap-gop-sen-tom-cotton-stops-by-to-drop-a-hefty-mic-on-david-brooks-and-the-new-york-times/

Earlier today, NYT op-ed columnist contemplated the media’s pattern of getting it wrong when it comes to conservatives.

Our job in the media is to capture reality so that when reality voices itself, like last night, people aren’t surprised. Pretty massive failure. We still are not good at capturing the rightward half of the country. — David Brooks (@nytdavidbrooks) November 4, 2020

How is it that year after year, our liberal journalist betters keep miscalculating so egregiously? Is there nothing they can do to rectify this very serious problem?

As it turns out, GOP Sen. Tom Cotton has a suggestion that could really help them out:

Maybe don’t fire your editor for publishing conservatives. https://t.co/oSH23bDHY4 — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 4, 2020

Oooooooof. We felt that one from here.

Big, the owner of the @nytimes weighs in — JonathonSnyder (@JonathonSnyder) November 4, 2020

And how.

