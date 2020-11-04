http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/sGx6okxahpk/

Freshman Rep. Kendra Horn has conceded the race for her house seat to Republican challenger Stephanie Bice, according to a statement from Horn’s campaign.

In the run to Election Day, national media outlets ranked the contest as one of the tightest in the country.

Horn (pictured) released the following statement conceding to her opponent:

“Oklahoma’s Fifth District doesn’t belong to a party, it belongs to the people. Oklahomans showed up today to make their voices heard because there is so much at stake this election,” Horn said in part. “Thank you to all of the staff, volunteers, and supporters who put their hearts into this campaign…Our work for Oklahoma’s Fifth District is not over.”

Horn is the third incumbent freshman Democrat to lose her House seat so far, along with Democrat Reps. Donna Shalala and Debbie Muscarel-Powell of Florida.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...