It should be clear by now.

FOX News hates their audience.

Last night’s election coverage on FOX News was a travesty.

They withheld Florida and Texas for hours until California was called so President Trump would never hold the lead.

Then FOX and the other election outlets refused to call states that would narrow Biden’s path.

Then on Wednesday during Rudy Giuliani’s press conference in Pennsylvania, FOX News broke in and gave Michigan to Joe Biden.

During Rudy’s press conference!

It really is time to find alternatives to FOX News.

OANN and Newsmax are good options.

