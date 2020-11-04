https://www.dailywire.com/news/outrage-erupts-online-over-fox-news-decision-to-call-arizona-for-biden-az-governor-responds

Outrage erupted online late on Tuesday night after Fox News called the presidential race in Arizona for Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden, a call that many believed was too early and ultimately led to a response from the state’s governor.

Governor Doug Ducey, without specifically naming the network, responded to the call that Biden had won the state, which had not been reported yet by the other networks.

“It’s far too early to call the election in Arizona,” Ducey wrote. “Election Day votes are not fully reported, and we haven’t even started to count early ballots dropped off at the polls. In AZ, we protected Election Day. Let’s count the votes — all the votes — before making declarations.”

Senior Trump campaign official Jason Miller wrote on Twitter: “Fox News is a complete outlier in calling Arizona, and other media outlets should not follow suit. There are still 1M+ Election Day votes out there waiting to be counted – we pushed our people to vote on Election Day, but now Fox News is trying to invalidate their votes!”

“We only need 61% of the outstanding, uncounted Election Day votes in Arizona to win,” Miller continued. “These votes are coming from ‘our counties,’ and the 61% figure is very doable based on what our other Election Day votes are looking like. @FoxNews should retract their call immediately.”

Arizona political insider and columnist Jon Gabriel said that there was “something very odd about” what was going on in the state.

Federalist co-founder Sean Davis wrote on Twitter: “I’ve talked to several Trump campaign advisers, and I can’t convey how furious the campaign is at Fox for its completely unjustified AZ call for Biden. They say when not even CNN and MSNBC have called a race for the Democrat, you know something is up.”

“Fox is ‘f***ing us hard,’ one adviser said,” Davis added.

Those sentiments were similar to numerous comments that Trump campaign officials and RNC officials told The Daily Wire.

Even Fox News host Tucker Carlson, the most watched cable news host, pushed back on the network’s decision to call Arizona for Biden.

