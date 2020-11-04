https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/coronavirus-vaccine-UK-Oxford/2020/11/04/id/995411

A researcher involved in Oxford University’s coronavirus vaccine trials is hopeful the results of vaccine trials could be ready in the U.K. by the end of the year, CNN reports.

“The first step is to reach the point where we can do an analysis and figure out whether or not the vaccine works. … I’m optimistic that we could reach that point before the end of this year,” vaccinologist Andrew Pollard told U.K. lawmakers during a Wednesday government committee hearing.

It is unclear when the vaccine would be distributed if it is deemed effective. Pollard noted that results need to be approved by regulators before the vaccine can be made available.

Last month, top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci told BBC host Andrew Marr that a vaccine may be ready by the end of November or early December.

He added that any vaccine candidate that is considered safe and effective would likely not be widely available until the middle of 2021. He noted that front-line workers would receive the vaccine first.

Oxford University is working on its vaccine in conjunction with British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca. The company recently resumed trials in the U.S. after a temporary pause after a participant developed an “unexplained illness.”

