https://www.theepochtimes.com/pelosi-says-we-have-held-the-house-as-votes-continue-to-be-counted_3564977.html

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a press briefing that she believes Democrats have held the majority in the House as votes continue to be counted in the election.

“Thank you for joining us virtually here this evening so that I can praise you for retaining our House Democratic majority,” Pelosi said at a briefing. “We have held the House,” she said, adding, “when all the votes are counted, we will see how much better we do than that.”

Pelosi spoke of Democrat priorities in their campaign, singling out health care in the context of the outbreak of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

“Our purpose in this race was to win so that we could protect the Affordable Care Act and that we could crush the virus, stop the spread of it, reward our workers who risked their lives to save lives and might be losing their jobs, and put money into the pockets of the American people,” she said.

In Senate races, Democrat hopes for control of the upper chamber appear to be fading amid a disappointing Election Day performance. Republican Senate candidates resisted the Democrat onslaught, winning seats in Alabama, South Carolina, Iowa, Texas, Kansas, and Montana. Several races remained undecided into Wednesday and at least one headed to a January runoff.

The fate of the presidency hung in the balance Wednesday morning, as President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden jousted over three familiar battleground states—Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania—which could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.

When polls closed Tuesday night, neither candidate had secured the 270 Electoral College votes needed to clinch a win. Hundreds of thousands of votes remained outstanding in Michigan and Pennsylvania, with some counties in the Keystone State pausing tabulation of mail ballots until later Wednesday.

President Donald Trump speaks during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, early Nov. 4, 2020. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump, in an extraordinary move from the White House, called for outstanding ballots not to be counted, declared victory, and said his campaign would ask the Supreme Court to take up the matter of votes still remaining to be tabulated. Trump asserted that he had won Georgia, North Carolina, and Michigan despite there still being hundreds of thousands of ballots remaining uncounted.

“This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump said from the East Room of the White House.

Biden, appearing briefly in front of supporters in Delaware, urged patience and said the election “ain’t over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted.”

“It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won this election,” Biden said. “That’s the decision of the American people.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf wrote in a tweet that his state had over 1 million ballots to be counted and that he “promised Pennsylvanians that we would count every vote and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Vote tabulations routinely continue beyond Election Day, and states largely set the rules for when the count has to end. In presidential elections, a key point is the date in December when presidential electors meet to cast their votes, a process governed by federal law.

Several states allow mailed-in votes to be accepted after Election Day, as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday. That includes Pennsylvania, where ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 can be accepted if they arrive up to three days after the election.

Democrats typically outperform Republicans in mail voting, while the GOP looks to make up ground in Election Day turnout. That means the early margins between the candidates could be influenced by which type of votes—early or Election Day—were being reported by the states.

Throughout the campaign, Trump cast doubt about the integrity of the election and repeatedly suggested that mail-in ballots were prone to fraud and should not be counted. Both campaigns had teams of lawyers at the ready to move into battleground states if there were legal challenges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

