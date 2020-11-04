https://thehill.com/homenews/house/523711-pelosi-swats-back-democratic-electoral-challenge

Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be back.

The San Francisco Democrat is projected to easily win reelection on Tuesday, fending off a challenge from fellow Democrat Shahid Buttar to secure her 18th term on Capitol Hill.

Buttar, a London-born lawyer, poet and peace activist, had hinged his long-shot campaign on the notion that Pelosi, after decades in Washington, has become a “career incumbent,” one too closely aligned with corporate interests and too moderate for the progressive district she represents.

As evidence, he pointed to Pelosi’s opposition to “Medicare for All” and the Green New Deal as well as her support for the enormous budgets powering the military pursuits of the Pentagon and the immigration policies of the Department of Homeland Security.

The combination, Buttar charged, had made Pelosi the “greatest enabler” of President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge allows Trump police panel to publish report but with disclaimer Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump ‘believes his fame gives him the right to grab’ women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed MORE in Congress.

Pelosi had ignored the attacks, refusing to debate Buttar and focusing her attention throughout the campaign on the Democrats’ efforts to build their House majority as well as the party’s push — ultimately unsuccessful — to secure another round of emergency coronavirus relief before Election Day.

The outcome was never in doubt. Pelosi is a historical figure as the nation’s first female Speaker and enjoys overwhelming support within both the district and her caucus among progressives and moderates alike.

She has vowed to keep the gavel for at least another term, when she hopes to secure big victories on legislation expanding health care access, fighting climate change and reforming the nation’s campaign finance system.

