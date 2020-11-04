https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/pennsylvania-update-23277-votes-found-philly-go-biden/

So this is now happening.

23,277 votes were found in Philadelphia this afternoon, all for Joe Biden.

President Trump had a record turnout in Pennsylvania.
He fought very hard to win the state.

Joe Biden held car honking rallies.

TRENDING: SEVEN Milwaukee Wards Report More Presidential Votes than Registered Voters — State Voter Turnout Is Nearly 90% Which Is Virtually Impossible

And now Democrats are pulling these tricks.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...