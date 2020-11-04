https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/pennsylvania-update-23277-votes-found-philly-go-biden/
So this is now happening.
23,277 votes were found in Philadelphia this afternoon, all for Joe Biden.
President Trump had a record turnout in Pennsylvania.
He fought very hard to win the state.
Joe Biden held car honking rallies.
And now Democrats are pulling these tricks.
Two more batches of Pennsylvania vote were reported:
-23,277 votes in Philadelphia, all for Biden
-about 5,300 votes in Luzerne County, nearly 4,000 of which were for Biden
*With 83% of the expected vote in, Trump’s lead in PA is now just below 6 points. https://t.co/zspxaPkzKs
— FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) November 4, 2020
