As we wait to see what happens in the presidential race, one bright spot was how well Republicans did in the House. “This is a giant stumble for Speaker Pelosi,” writes journo Jamie Dupree:

HOUSE UPDATE 8 AM GOP is +4 (6 wins, 2 losses) 12 Democrats are currently trailing.

2 Republicans are currently trailing. Democrats favored to keep control – BARELY. This is a giant stumble for Speaker Pelosi & the DCCC. — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) November 4, 2020

One of the races too close to call right now is DCCC chair Cheri Bustos:

AND, TO ADD INSULT TO INJURY, the chair of the DCCC, Rep. CHERI BUSTOS, is struggling to hang on in her Illinois district. Speaker NANCY PELOSI and her leadership team will have a lot to think about — and explain — in the next few weeks. Rs could have a net gain of 10 seats — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 4, 2020

And we do mean Dems will “barely” keep the House:

Some non-President stuff:

-Based on called races and ones with clear leads, the GOP is poised to have 216 in the House. 217 is the majority.

-GOP performed well at state level, picking a governor seat in MT handily and conquering the RI House

-OH and IA are not swing states — Ben Whedon (@BenWhedon) November 4, 2020

Politico’s Jake Sherman reports that “House Democrats are confused” and they’re “unsure of where to go next”:

House Democrats are confused. Angry at the @dccc. Unsure where to go next. A mix of “what the **** just happened” and “don’t blame me.” Wild days ahead. Lame duck coming up. Leadership elections. Soul searching. Buckle up — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 4, 2020

Yep. Not a bad night, at all:

GOP holds the Senate, makes gains in the House, flips one state legislative House and holds its others. That’s not a bad night even if the White House slips away. They’ll be able to redistrict now too. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) November 4, 2020

