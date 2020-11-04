https://conservativefiringline.com/poll-if-joe-biden-is-declared-winner-of-2020-election-will-you-see-him-as-legitimate/

A lot of questions have been raised about the ongoing 2020 election count. There are still a lot of ballots that have not been counted, and many have expressed concern that the election is being stolen.

So the question we have is: If Joe Biden is declared the winner of the 2020 election, will you consider him to be a legitimate president? We’d like to hear from you. Please take a couple seconds to complete our quick poll below:

Take Our Poll

We have also asked the same question on Twitter:

If Joe Biden is declared the winner, will you consider him a legitimate president? #Election2020 #tcot — Conservative Patriot (@co_firing_line) November 4, 2020

Related:

Facebook, Google and other members of the Silicon Valley Axis of Evil are now doing everything they can to deliberately stifle conservative content online in an obvious effort to help Democrat Joe Biden, so please be sure to check out our MeWe page here, check us out at ProAmerica Only and follow us at Parler and Gab. You can also follow us on Twitter at @co_firing_line.

If you appreciate independent conservative reports like this, please go here and support us on Patreon, get your conservative pro-Trump gear here and check out some “Black Lives MAGA” gear here.

While you’re at it, be sure to check out our friends at Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative front-page founded by ex-military! And be sure to check out our friends at Trending Views: