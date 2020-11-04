https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/prayers-strength-protection-time-evil-corruption/

Prayer for Endurance Through Storms

Via Christianity.com:

God, our refuge and strength, help us in times of trouble. When the earth dissolves and the mountains tumble into the sea and its waters roar and foam, remind us of your might, and your good and gracious will. All creation is groaning as it suffers the corruption of sin, but you have promised to make all things work together for the good of those who love you.

Hear our prayer, “Deliver us from evil,” and save your people from all disaster. Give patience and endurance to those who serve, help, and rescue. Calm the anxious. Comfort those who suffer loss. Turn thoughts from earthly to heavenly things, that we look to you, our only Savior, and help. Amen.

Bible verses for protection.

1 Corinthians 10:13

13 No temptation has overtaken you except what is common to mankind. And God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can endure it.

2 Thessalonians 3:3

3 But the Lord is faithful, and he will strengthen you and protect you from the evil one.

Deuteronomy 31:6

6 Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the LORD your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.”

Isaiah 41:10

10 So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.

St. Michael the Archangel defend Donald Trump in battle. Be his protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil. May God rebuke him we humbly pray and do thou, O Prince of the heavenly host by, the power of God thrust in the hell Satan and all the evil spirits who prowl about the world seeking the ruin of souls.

Amen

