https://gellerreport.com/2020/11/president-trump-just-declared-victory-in-pennsylvania-georgia-north-carolina-and-michigan.html/

If you missed Legal Team Trump’s press conference this afternoon, watch it here (it’s only about fifteen minutes.) Giuliani and others described widespread, rampant voter fraud across Democrat states. Team Trump has vowed to do a deep dive on every ballot, the dead ones, illegal ones, duplicate etc. – This is HUGE. For years we have been begging for some kind of voter fraud investigation – now we have it.

This debacle may very well be a blessing in disguise.

We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

President Trump Trump just declared victory in Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Michigan

Have a tip we should know? Your anonymity is NEVER compromised. Email Email tips@thegellerreport.com

The Truth Must be Told Your contribution supports independent journalism Please take a moment to consider this. Now, more than ever, people are reading Geller Report for news they won’t get anywhere else. But advertising revenues have all but disappeared. Google Adsense is the online advertising monopoly and they have banned us. Social media giants like Facebook and Twitter have blocked and shadow-banned our accounts. But we won’t put up a paywall. Because never has the free world needed independent journalism more. Everyone who reads our reporting knows the Geller Report covers the news the media won’t. We cannot do our ground-breaking report without your support. We must continue to report on the global jihad and the left’s war on freedom. Our readers’ contributions make that possible. Geller Report’s independent, investigative journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we believe our work is critical in the fight for freedom and because it is your fight, too. Please contribute here. Make a monthly commitment to support The Geller Report – choose the option that suits you best.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

