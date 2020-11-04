https://thepostmillennial.com/trump-makes-gains-in-every-demographic-except-white-men

Exit polling data shows that the Trump campaign made inroads into minority communities, but failed to do as well among white voters as he did in 2016. The President saw a decline in his share of the white vote, going from 58 percent to 56 percent between 2016 and 2020.

The worst thing about this election is a Biden win prevents these people from any hard industry self reflection over the games they play and how they have absolutely been tuned out. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 4, 2020

Biden captured 87 percent of the vote among black voters while Trump won 12 percent, according to BBC News. While both Trump and Biden outperformed their party’s share of the black vote from last election due to a relatively high number of votes cast for third parties, Trump made by far the greatest gains among these demographics, increasing his share by roughly 50 percent. The President won just 8 percent of the black vote when he was elected in 2016.

Also, the percentage of LGBT voting for Trump doubled from 2016. DOUBLED!!! This is why LGBT people of color don’t really trust the white gays. Yes, I said what I said. Period. pic.twitter.com/4SS4c4z76f — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) November 4, 2020

The Trump campaign also made inroads among Hispanics, taking an extra 3 percent of the vote compared to 2016. Hispanic voters had an especially strong showing for Trump in Florida, a state he won relatively early on in the grueling election night. Trump greatly increased his voter share in Miami-Dade County, which many analysts have suggested is thanks to his support among Cuban-Americans.

Trump’s lead also declined among many demographics he won by large margins in 2016, including men, old people, and individuals without a college degree.

Analysts are still saying the 2020 Presidential election is too close to call, with six states, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and now Arizona all still too close to call.



