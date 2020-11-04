https://www.newsmax.com/politics/trump-nonwhite-vote-1960/2020/11/04/id/995415/

President Donald Trump drew support from 26 percent of nonwhite voters, the highest percentage of any Republican presidential candidate since 1960, exit polls showed.

While winning 57% of the white vote, which comprised 65% of the electorate, Trump also pulled 12% of Blacks, 32% of Hispanics, 31% of Asians and 40% of other non-white groups, according to an NBC exit poll.

Republican strategist Adrian Gray said Trump’s performance was the best by any Republican since Richard Nixon in 1960, when the GOP nominee garnered 32% of the nonwhite vote in losing to John F. Kennedy.

Trump received 21% of the nonwhite vote in winning the president election in 2016 when he defeated Hillary Clinton.

The trend was even more pronounced in Florida, according to Reuters, which reported that Trump received half of Hispanic vote in the state, up from 40% in 2016, and three out of 10 nonwhite voters, up from two out 10 in 2016.

His support among women with college degrees was lower by about 10% than in 2016, falling to five out of 10.

Among nonwhite voters, Trump drew his lowest support from Black women, 8%, and highest among Hispanic men, 36%, although he had 37% of those listed as “other.”

Trump had 58% support among white men and 55% among white women.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

