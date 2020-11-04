https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-supreme-court-stop-ballot-counting

President Donald Trump in the early hours of Wednesday morning vowed to go to the Supreme Court in an attempt to states from counting suspicious ballots.

What are the details?

In remarks from the White House, Trump declared victory in the presidential race against former Vice President Joe Biden despite the fact that millions of votes were still being counted across the country in states such as Georgia, Michigan, and North Carolina.

No election officials have declared a winner in any of the above-mentioned states.

He also said that he would go to the Supreme Court in an attempt to stop ballot counting.

“This is a fraud on the American public,” he said in remarks from the White House’s East Room around 2:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday. “This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election.”

Trump added, “This is a very big moment. This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner, so we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at four o’clock in the morning and add them to the list. It’s a very sad moment.”

He also issued public thanks to the American public for their support.

“Millions and millions of people voted for us tonight, and a very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people and we will not stand for it,” Trump said in the early morning remarks. “We won’t stand for it.”

Via Twitter, the president tweeted, “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!

The president has repeatedly insisted that any ballots received after Election Day should simply not be counted.

On Wednesday morning, Biden said, “We feel good about where we are, we really do. I’m here to tell you tonight, I believe we’re on track to win this election.”

“We knew, because of the unprecedented early vote and the mail-in vote, that it was going to take a while. We’re going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying votes is finished — and it ain’t over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted,” he added.

At the time of this reporting, key battlegrounds such as Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and more remain undecided.







This story has been updated.

