https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/trump-they-are-trying-to-steal-the-election/

President Trump plans to make a statement momentarily from the White House as ballots continue to be counted across the nation.

“We are up BIG,but they are trying to STEAL the Election,” the president wrote on Twitter. “We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed.”

It’s not clear who “they” is — but you could probably guess.

Twitter slapped a warning label on the president’s tweet — accusing him of sharing content that is “disputed” and “might be misleading.”

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

