Donald Trump sounded pretty confident about his inevitable victory when he addressed a crowd of supporters in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Trump says “without question the latest news conference I’ve ever had.” Then thanks American people for their support. Says a sad group of people trying to disenfranchise his supporters. “We will not stand for it.” — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 4, 2020

He was emphatic that he won the election.

#BREAKING: President Trump speaks to supporters: “Millions and millions of people voted for us tonight, and a very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people. And we won’t stand for it.” #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/rdGt319yqD — The Hill (@thehill) November 4, 2020

Not only will he not stand for it, but he vowed that he’ll go to the Supreme Court:

“We’ll be going to US Supreme Court,” – Trump — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 4, 2020

President Trump promises to go to SCOTUS to stop Democrats from finding new votes not already cast. “This is a fraud on the American public.” — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) November 4, 2020

Trump quotes: “This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to the country.” “Frankly, we did win the election.” “We will be going to the U.S. Supreme Court – we want all voting to stop.” “We will win this, and as far as I’m concerned we already have won it.” — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 4, 2020

Watch:

President Trump says “frankly, we did win this election” and that “we will be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4:00 in the morning and add them to the list..” pic.twitter.com/sPHvdhdb8y — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 4, 2020

No, Trump has not already won the election, and it is deeply irresponsible for him to say he has. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 4, 2020

