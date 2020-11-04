https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2020/11/04/donald-trump-says-weve-already-won-and-well-be-going-to-the-us-supreme-court-to-make-sure-the-country-knows-it-video/

Donald Trump sounded pretty confident about his inevitable victory when he addressed a crowd of supporters in the wee hours of Wednesday.

He was emphatic that he won the election.

Not only will he not stand for it, but he vowed that he’ll go to the Supreme Court:

Watch:

Welp.

He probably should’ve called a lid.

