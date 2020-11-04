https://www.lifenews.com/2020/11/04/president-donald-trump-wins-texas-ohio-and-georgia-leads-in-many-remaining-battleground-states/

President Donald Trump has won the crucial battleground states of Texas, Georgia and Ohio and has strong leads in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

With 88% of the vote in Ohio counted, Trump has 53% of the vote compared to 45% for pro-abortion Joe Biden. In Texas, Trump has a 52-46% leader, denying Biden and Democrats a state they once again claimed would be in play for their presidential hopes. Trump is projected to win the state of Georgia and currently leads 54-44% with 78% in.

Meanwhile, Trump holds a 56-42% lead in Pennsylvania, 54-43% lead in Michigan, 51-46% lead in Iowa and 51-46% lead in Wisconsin. The president is currently trailing in Arizona, but Republican officials there say the early vote has been announced first and they expect the election day totals to help the president catch up — possibly enough to win it again.

President Trump has a long pro-life record.

Last month, President Trump issued a powerful message about the value of individuals with Down syndrome in America.

October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and an estimate 250,000 Americans have the chromosomal abnormality. Some go to college, while others own businesses and work as models, actors and artists. Some get married, and many serve as advocates and spokespeople for people with disabilities.

But even more would be alive today if they had not been discriminatorily aborted — something President Trump condemned in his message today.

“As our society progresses toward a more inclusive future, there are still those who pass judgment on which lives are worth living. As President, I denounce radical proposals to terminate pregnancies of unborn children with Down syndrome,” he said. “Our Nation will continue to emphatically affirm the self-evident ideal that all children—born and unborn—are created in the image of God, are worthy of life, and deserve to be loved.”

“Our country must never run astray from the certitude that the lives of those with Down syndrome are precious and full of potential. During Down Syndrome Awareness Month, we are reminded that we must never waver in our efforts to support these individuals so that they can enrich the soul of our Nation with their joy and love,” he added.

President Trump, the first sitting president in United States history to attend and address the annual March for Life in person, has received wide support from pro-life groups across the county.

In one of his first acts as president, Trump reinstated and expanded the Mexico City Policy, which prohibits taxpayer funding to groups that promote or provide abortions overseas. The change defunded Planned Parenthood’s international arm of about $100 million in U.S. tax dollars.

Trump has repeatedly called out the Democratic Party’s extreme position on abortion. During his State of the Union address Trump slammed the governors of New York and Virginia for promoting abortion up to birth and infanticide. He also called for Congress to pass a ban on late-term abortions on babies who are capable of feeling pain.

Trump and his administration have made a number of changes to protect those who morally object to abortions, expanding conscience protections for medical workers who believe it is wrong to kill an unborn baby and increasing religious exemptions for Obamacare.

His administration also intervened to stop the United Nations from supporting abortion in a resolution about sexual violence. In 2018, under his leadership, the State Department removed references to the so-called “right” to abort an unborn baby from a global human rights report as well.

During his presidency, the administration also finalized a new Title X rule that requires health care entities to completely separate abortion from their taxpayer-funded services. Planned Parenthood, which already has said it will not comply, could lose about $60 million annually through the policy change. However, the abortion group is suing to block the cuts.

Trump has appointed dozens of conservative judges to federal courts as well, including two to the U.S. Supreme Court and he has repeatedly told the UN that he will not promote abortion as a human right.

