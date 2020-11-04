https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-campaign-declares-victory-in-pennsylvania-sues-to-stop-further-vote-counting

“We are declaring a victory in Pennsylvania,” President Donald Trump’s campaign manager said late Wednesday afternoon, according to Time White House Correspondent Tessa Berenson. “This is not based on gut or feel. This is based on math.”

Bill Stepien’s declaration came during a media call, Berenson also reported; but she noted in a follow-up post that not all the votes have been counted, and no major networks nor the Associated Press have projected a winner in the Pennsylvania ballot count that would grant the winner 20 valuable electoral votes.

In addition, the AP reported late Wednesday that Trump’s campaign is suing to stop the Pennsylvania vote count over lack of “transparency” and is seeking to intervene in the Supreme Court case. Fox News said the lawsuit is meant to overturn a SCOTUS decision that allows Pennsylvania to continue counting mail-in ballots received after Tuesday until Friday, as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3.

The Supreme Court last month ruled 4-4 to keep a lower court decision in place that allows ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted for another three days despite a Republican request for a stay on that decision. And last week the high court denied a Republican request to fast-track their appeal to block the extended deadline. Trump campaign manager Justin Clark accused Democrats of “scheming” to “disenfranchise and dilute” Republican votes.

“Pennsylvania’s unhinged, radical left Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar has tried her hardest to bake in a backdoor to victory for Joe Biden with late, illegal ballots in collusion with the partisan state supreme court,” Clark said in a statement, according to Fox News.

“The United States Constitution is clear on this issue: the legislature sets the time, place, and manner of elections in America, not state courts or executive officials,” Clark added, according to the cable network.

More than 2.5 million Pennsylvania mail-in ballots are being counted at present, and while Trump had been holding a big lead, Democratic voters are favoring mail-in ballots more than Republicans — and on a vast level — which has given Biden’s camp hope the mail-in tally can put him in front.

Indeed, the New York Times reported early Wednesday that Biden so far has won absentee ballots by an overwhelming margin, according to data from the secretary of state — and that if the trend holds, he’ll take Pennsylvania.

And while Boockvar — who heads Pennsylvania’s vote count — said Tuesday’s in-person election went well, the Morning Call said top Republicans in the state Senate late Tuesday called for Boockvar’s immediate resignation because she “fundamentally altered” election conduct by giving “constantly changing guidance” to counties.

But Boockvar denied the claims and declined to resign, the paper said, adding that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf backed her up by saying GOP officials were engaging in “a partisan attack on Pennsylvania’s elections and our votes.”

Wolf urged patience and said votes would be counted “accurately” and “fully,” CBS News reported.

“The delay that we’re seeing is a sign that the system is working,” the governor added, according to the network.

