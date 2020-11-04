https://www.theepochtimes.com/presidential-election-results-looking-close-to-2016-outcome_3564402.html

The 2020 Presidential Election results are headed in a similar trajectory to the outcome of 2016 as of late Tuesday.

Preliminary results as of midnight via The Associated Press show that President Donald Trump has won Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia, and South Carolina—states he had won in 2016.

Trump holds a lead in Montana, Texas, Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, states he had won over Hillary Clinton in 2016. The Associated Press has not called the race for these states.

However, Decision Desk, a team of news organization experts, has called the race a Trump victory for Ohio and Florida.

Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, has won Washington, Oregon, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Illinois, Virginia, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Maryland, the news agency determined. These were states that Hillary Clinton had won in 2016.

Biden maintains a lead in Minnesota and Maine, both states that Clinton had won four years ago.

He also holds a lead in Arizona late Tuesday, a state that Trump had won in 2016. The race has yet to be called for Arizona, where Biden is leading at 53.2 percent followed by Trump at 45.5 percent, with 75 percent reporting at 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Trump appears to be leading in Iowa. Results as of 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday show that with 93 percent reporting, Trump has 52.9 percent and Biden has 45.4 percent of the votes.

No results have yet come in for Alaska, Nevada, or Hawaii.

Late Tuesday, Trump is leading in the count in Virginia at 50.2 percent with 64 percent reporting. Biden is behind at 48.2 percent. Both the AP and Decision Desk had called the race for Biden despite the emerging result. The AP has since retracted its projection of a Biden win, as did other media outlets including Fox News and National Public Radio.

The presidential candidates need 270 Electoral College votes to win the White House. Biden was leading Trump at 210 electoral college votes compared with the president’s 204electoral college votes late Tuesday.

