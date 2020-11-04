http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/jEKDMlw0iZ4/prop-16-seems-to-be-failing.php

Prop 16 is the left’s attempt to repeal California’s ban on racial and other forms of discrimination by the State. Prop 16 is losing.

With about 20 percent of the vote in, “No” was leading “Yes” by eight points 54-46. I’m told by a leading opponent of Prop 16 that “No” is doing better than expected in each of the major counties.

Based on the vote nationwide in the presidential election, Steve has declared that identity politics hit the wall in this election. If Prop 16 fails, that will certainly be true in California.

