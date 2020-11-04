https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/protests-take-shape-across-country-ballot-counts-remain-unfinished-and?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Post-election protests are breaking out across the county with hundreds arrested, as the outcome of the presidential race remains undecided and lawsuits raise the possibility that the winner won’t be declared for weeks.

In Portland, Oregon – which had over 100 nights of social-justice protests this summer – demonstrators took to the streets Wednesday night to demand state election officials “count every vote.”

And a group gathered by the Portland waterfront to protest the attempts by President Trump’s campaign to halt the vote count in several key states. A separate group formed in the city’s downtown to continue protesting the police. Group members smashed storefront windows and began confronting police officers and National Guard troops stationed across the city. At least 10 people were arrested, according to news reports.

Gov. Kate Brown ahead of Election Day put in place an emergency declaration that would allow her to activate the National Guard.

In Minneapolis – another site of significant unrest this summer, following the death of George Floyd while in policy custody protesters – protesters halted traffic on a freeway, resulting in several arrests.

State Patrol posted to Twitter that blocking the freeway is “illegal and very dangerous for pedestrian and motorists.”

Protestors have gathered additionally in Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. just outside the White House, where the police presence is strong.

In New York City, protestors in Lower Manhattan began clashing with the police after the group briefly halted traffic in the West Village. Officers arrested at least 20 people, according to a New York Times report.

In Phoenix, Arizona, a group of nearly 150 pro-Trump protestors gathered beside the county recorder’s office, where a final vote count continues — despite an early, and now in question, call of the state’s 11 electoral votes for candidate Biden.

Some of the protestors alleged that Maricopa County official Adrian Fontes had improperly failed to count some ballots that would cost president Trump valuable votes in Arizona’s most populous county. Several protestors reportedly chanted “Down With Fox,” the network that on Tuesday night called Arizona for Biden early enough in the evening that it had led to a slew of continued questions about the decision.

In Detroit, another group of pro-Trump protestors gathered outside a vote-counting location, demanding that officials cease counting the ballots. On Wednesday, the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit to halt the count in Michigan, pending review of the ballots.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

