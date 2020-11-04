https://www.theepochtimes.com/race-too-close-to-call-as-9-key-states-count-votes_3564783.html

President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden were neck and neck at 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning as officials continued to count votes in nine states that could decide the outcome of the 2020 election. The electoral vote tallies by Decision Desk HQ and The Associated Press showed Biden with a slight lead on Trump 225-213 and 226-214 respectively. Both services had not yet declared winners in nine states: Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Maine, and Alaska. Trump was in the lead in six of the nine states: Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alaska. In addition to keeping the lead in Nevada, Arizona, and Maine, Biden would need to recapture at least two of the states where Trump was in the lead. In Georgia, Trump held a 2.6 point lead with 93 percent of the votes counted. The secretary of state has said that …

