https://thehill.com/homenews/media/524416-rachel-maddow-no-blue-wave-for-democrats-not-even-ripples-in-a-pond

MSNBC host Rachel MaddowRachel Anne MaddowCable news October ratings explode as Fox News hits historic highs Maddow: Trump owes Welker an apology Hillicon Valley: Five takeaways on new election interference from Iran, Russia | Schumer says briefing on Iranian election interference didn’t convince him effort was meant to hurt Trump | Republicans on Senate panel subpoena Facebook, Twitter CEOs | MORE noted the 2020 election did not result in a resounding victory for Democrats despite what some Democratic strategists, lawmakers and pollsters anticipated.

The television anchor, during live election coverage early Wednesday morning said that there were no Democratic ripples in downballot races.

“It’s been remarkable to see the stability not only between the 2016 and 2020 presidential map, but also in Congressional races and Senate races up and down,” Maddow said. “On either side, you’re not seeing — not only no wave, it’s like a pond where you drop in a rock and there’s no ripples.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The comments from Maddow comes as President Trump Donald John Trump Chris Wallace condemns Trump claims that he won the election ‘Squad’ member Rashida Tlaib wins reelection in Michigan Biden campaign blasts Trump victory claim as ‘outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect’ MORE and Joe Biden Joe Biden Chris Wallace condemns Trump claims that he won the election Biden campaign blasts Trump victory claim as ‘outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect’ Bipartisan lawmakers condemn Trump for declaring victory prematurely MORE are locked in several close races in key battlegrounds with legal battles potentially looming in states like Pennsylvania over mail-in ballots.

It is increasingly likely that the GOP may hold a majority in the Senate, and the party has already gained a few seats in the House.

The Democrats have maintained control of the lower chamber.

The final tally for the presidential election will most likely not be known Wednesday morning as election officials are still tabulating votes in Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania — all battlegrounds that will be crucial to leading either candidate to an electoral college victory.

In Pennsylvania and North Carolina, ballots postmarked by Election Day of Nov. 3 can still be accepted and counted for the next few days.

FiveThirtyEight.com projected on Tuesday morning that Democrats had a 75 percent chance of taking back the Senate and an 89 percent of taking back the White House.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

