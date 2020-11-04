https://hannity.com/media-room/reid-rage-msnbc-host-calls-supreme-court-justice-thomas-uncle-clarence-during-election-coverage/

“There is absolutely zero, none, zero evidence that Black Lives Matter has ever pushed for anything violent, pushed for anything violent to happen to police,” she added. “Black Lives Matter is about one thing: Stop killing black people just because you pulled them over for a moving violation!”

“That ‘Pigs in a Blanket’ line was an off-shoot, separate group of people. Nobody knows who they are! Not a single person knows who those people were!” claimed Reid.

MSNBC host Joy Reid exploded on live television following the final presidential debate; claiming the Black Lives Matter organization has never promoted anti-police violence anywhere in the United States.

REID RAGE! MSNBC’s Joy Read Blames Kenosha ‘Riots’ on ‘Armed White Nationalist Mobs’

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.31.20

MSNBC analyst Joy Reid sparked a growing controversy on social media over the weekend after she blamed the Kenosha “riots” on “armed white nationalist mobs” inciting violence in cities across America.

“Let’s just be clear: Donald Trump is not going to Kenosha to calm the city or to comfort the family of Jacob Blake, or the families of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, the two young men shot to death by one of Trump’s supporters. He’s going to Kenosha to whip up more violence,” posted Reid on social media.

“Violence and mayhem, perpetrated by people who support HIM, unleashed at night and let’s just be clear: by white nationalist mobs, often against other young white people (both Rosenbaum and Huber were white), in cities with few Black people, IS HIS RE-ELECTION STRATEGY. Period,” she added.

“The ‘riots’ are not Black Lives Matter marches gone wrong. Armed white nationalists are mobbing these cities to take advantage of protests and scare fellow white people into quietly siding with them. It’s an old, tried and true strategy: using fear & anti-blackness for politics,” she concluded.