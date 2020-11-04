https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/remember-black-man-gave-fiery-pro-2a-speech-little-city-council-meeting-north-carolinas-lt-governor-now/

Rising from anonymity in 2018 to speak to the Greensboro, N.C., city council in the wake of the Marjorie Stoneman school shooting, video of Mark Robinson’s unplanned speech quickly viral, making the rounds through numerous conservative and pro gun websites. “It seems like every time we have one of these shootings, nobody wants to put the blame where it goes, which is at the shooter’s feet. You want to put it at my feet,” he said, in opposition to the city council’s virtue signaling resolution to allocate money from a gun show to gun control efforts.

Robinson would go on to appear in ads for the NRA and be a featured speaker at the NRA convention, alongside President Trump and Vice President Pence.

Fast forward to 2020, and, after a surprise win in the Republican primary, Mark Robinson has now won the election to become North Carolina’s new Lieutenant Governor.

TRENDING: SEVEN Milwaukee Wards Report More Presidential Votes than Registered Voters — State Voter Turnout Is Nearly 90% Which Is Virtually Impossible

WBTV Reports:

Political newcomer Republican Mark Robinson won the race for lieutenant governor of North Carolina, according to the Associated Press. He will be the state’s first ever African-American lieutenant governor.

He faced off against Democrat Yvonne Lewis Holley. In North Carolina, the lieutenant governor serves as the President of the State Senate, with ability to cast tie-breaking votes, and also serves as a member of the Governor’s Council of State. The lieutenant governor has a unique role as a nexus between Education and Economic Development and is the only elected official to serve at both the executive and legislative level. As outsider as an outsider can get, Robinson had never been part of the political class. He served in the Army reserves as a medic, worked in a factory, and owns a small business. He will be serving alongside democrat Governor Roy Cooper, who won a close reelection last night. Robinson released this message on his facebook page today: WE DID IT! It was great being surrounded by family and friends last night as we made history. None of this would have been possible without our staff, supporters, and volunteers who worked tirelessly to help us be successful. As I said last night, I will fight for every North Carolinian, and it will be the greatest honor of my life to serve you as Lt. Governor. Thank you, North Carolina!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

