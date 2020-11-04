https://dailycaller.com/2020/11/02/andy-biggs-letter-attorney-general-william-barr-violence-election-night/

Republican Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs will send a letter Monday to Attorney General William Barr asking the Department of Justice to use all of the resources necessary to prevent violence and destruction in the streets on election night.

The Daily Caller first obtained the letter Biggs will send to Barr, which mentions the riots and looting that have been ongoing for several months, as well as reports of possible violence in Washington, D.C. on election night. Biggs calls for Barr to use all tools necessary to protect the nation’s capital. Biggs also asks Barr to describe his plans for safety on election night.

“For the past few months, Americans have watched as extremist groups and violent rioters seized on the legitimate protests of law-abiding Americans as an opportunity to commit violence and sow discord across our country,” Biggs’ letter to Barr reads. “We’ve witnessed billions of dollars in property damage done to small businesses, historical monuments defaced and torn down, and acts of violence committed against our law enforcement and those within our community.”

“Now, as our nation approaches Election Day, we are being told that violent rioters, potentially numbering in the tens of thousands, are planning to descend upon our nation’s capital if President Donald Trump is elected to a second term in the White House,” Biggs continued. (RELATED: Multiple Storefronts Are Boarding Up Windows And Entrances Ahead Of Possible Election Day Protests And Violence In DC)

“I write to urge you to use the tools at your disposal at the Department of Justice to stop any potential criminal behavior stemming from these planned gatherings and ensure order in our streets. Please describe what plans you have in place to ensure the safety of our nation’s capital, its residents, and our federal and local institutions,” he concluded.

Dozens of businesses and office buildings in Washington, D.C. have boarded up windows and other possible entrances ahead of the election.