https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/04/report-it-could-be-nov-12-before-north-carolina-reports-tally-of-outstanding-absentee-ballots/

While we anxiously keep our eye on a number of states, we’re hearing a report from Charles Duncan that North Carolina — which is still “too close to call” — might not report the result of 117,000 outstanding absentee ballots until Nov. 12 — meaning the state could hold up the presidential election as well as Senate races.

They’re on the calendar for Nov. 12.

So it could be another week before we get a final count from North Carolina?

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...