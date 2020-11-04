https://hannity.com/media-room/report-pelosis-democrats-fall-way-short-in-disappointing-election-lose-seats-in-the-house/
REPORT: Pelosi’s Democrats ‘Fall Way Short’ in ‘Disappointing Election,’ Lose Seats in the House
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi failed to secure the big election night victory her party was hoping for Tuesday; likely losing a handful of seats as the 2020 presidential election waits for the final vote count.
The post REPORT: Pelosi’s Democrats ‘Fall Way Short’ in ‘Disappointing Election,’ Lose Seats in the House appeared first on Sean Hannity.