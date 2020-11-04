https://hannity.com/media-room/report-some-democrats-now-discussing-change-in-leadership-after-lackluster-election-results/
BIDEN GOES BALLISTIC: Warns Reporter with Microphone ‘Don’t Poke that in MY FACE Buddy!’
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.12.20
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-laden campaign while departing New Hampshire this week; bizarrely grabbing a reporter’s microphone when asked to comment on the state of the 2020 Democratic Primary.
“Look, I told you in the beginning. The first quarter of this campaign is the first four caucuses and primaries. That’s what this is all about, then we go from there,” said Biden. “Everybody talks about the past. Clinton lost 9 primaries and won only one.”
“I’m getting on a plane, heading down there, doing a little rally in South Carolina,” he added as one reporter held a microphone up to better hear the Vice President. “Don’t poke that in my face, alright buddy?!”
Watch Biden’s comments above.
BIDEN IN CAROLINA: ‘My Name is Joe Biden, I’m a Democratic Candidate for the United States Senate’
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.25.20
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-ridden campaign in South Carolina this week; bizarrely telling the crowd he’s running for the United States Senate.
“My name is Joe Biden. I’m a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate. Look me over, if you like what you see, help out. If not, vote for the other Biden,” he told supporters just days before the South Carolina primary.
Biden made similar comments earlier this month, delivering a speech in Nevada where he called for innovative solutions like they’ve implemented “Here in California.”
“The new technologies are capable of doing so much more. For example, there’s no reason why -at our ports- we don’t have solar capacity to be able to make sure we save a lot of energy, create a lot of new jobs for people out there, just like here in California… I mean… here in Nevada,” said Biden.
“Here in California” – Joe Biden, while in Nevada pic.twitter.com/77zMaSWynG
— Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) February 16, 2020
Watch Biden’s comments above.