https://redstate.com/jeffc/2020/11/04/republican-mark-robinson-wins-election-and-makes-history-n275011
About The Author
Related Posts
Twitter BLOCKS Youtube competitor Bitchute!
August 7, 2020
Trump Got a Massive Turnout in Butler County, PA, So This Problem With the Ballots Raises a Big Question
November 1, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy