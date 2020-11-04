http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/NbSM5IVc_kM/

Republican women had a big night on Tuesday, adding at least a dozen new members in the House by Wednesday morning’s count.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Wednesday afternoon predicted there would be an additional 14 to 19 Republican women at the end of the counting.

McCarthy: “We’ll likely have an additional 14 to 19 Republican women. This will break the record for the most Republican women coming in at any one time. We’ll double the number and we’ll set a record for the most women ever in the Republican Party.” — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) November 4, 2020

The gains came all over the country — from New Mexico to Florida. Many of them were backed by Rep. Elise Stefanik’s (R-NY) political action committee Winning For Women.

Stefanik was jubilant on Tuesday night, tweeting, “RED GOP WOMEN WAVE” with fire and siren emojis.

🔥🚨🔥🚨🔥🚨🔥🚨🔥 RED GOP WOMEN WAVE! https://t.co/AFoQxviRbY — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 4, 2020

She later tweeted sarcastically, “Can’t wait to read all the front page glossy women’s magazine feature articles about our incredible GOP Women dominating 2020!”

Stefanik was likely referring to the numerous feature stories on Democrat women who were elected to the House in 2018. In that midterm election, Republicans only added one female to the House.

By Wednesday afternoon, the women Republican candidates who won their races included:

Business owner Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s 3rd District Business owner Kat Cammack in Florida’s 3rd District Former journalist Maria Elvira Salazar in Florida’s 27th District Business owner Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia’s 14th District Farmer Mary Miller in Illinois’s 15th District Businesswoman Lisa McClain in Michigan’s 10th District Lawyer and politician Michelle Fischbach in Minnesota’s 7th District Entrepreneur and politician Yvette Herrell in New Mexico’s 2nd District Politician Stephanie Bice in Oklahoma’s 5th District Businesswoman Nancy Mace in South Carolina’s 1st District Pharmacist Diana Harshbarger in Tennessee’s 1st District Former journalist Ashley Hinson in Iowa’s 1st District

New York State Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis is expected to win in New York’s 11th District.

Mercedes Schlapp, senior adviser for the Trump campaign, tweeted Wednesday morning, “Go @GOP women!!”

Parker Hamilton Poling, the executive director of the House Republicans’ campaign arm, tweeted early Wednesday morning, “I’m going to go to sleep with House Republicans at net +4 and posed to make more gains. We flipped seats primarily with women and minority candidates. I’d call that a pretty good night.”

