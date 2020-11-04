https://www.theepochtimes.com/republicans-retain-gop-held-seats-in-a-number-of-districts_3564678.html
Eight Republican seats remain, with the GOP in the running to control the House after the election. In Florida Kat Cammack won Rep. Ted Yoho’s (R-Fla.) seat, and Byron Donalds won retiring GOP Rep. Francis Rooney’s (R-Fla.) seat. In Texas Diana Harshbarger won Rep. Phil Roe’s (R-Texas) seat, and Pat Fallon won Rep. John Ratcliffe’s (R-Texas) seat. Kansas’s Tracey Mann won Rep. Roger Marshall’s (R-Kan.) seat, Alabama’s Barry Moore won Rep. Martha Roby’s (R-Ala.) seat, Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene won retiring Rep. Tom Graves’s (R-Ga.) seat, and North Carolina’s Madison Cawthorn won Rep. Mark Meadows’s (R-N.C.) seat. After her win with over 55 percent of the votes, Cammack said, “Only in the United States of America would I be able to go from being homeless to the U.S. House of Representatives in 10 years, and I will always fight for Florida’s families the same way I would my own.” Donalds won with …