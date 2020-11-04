https://www.theblaze.com/news/seattle-police-arrest-at-least-8-people-during-election-day-protests-as-rioters-reportedly-put-nails-in-roadway

Seattle, Washington, police arrested at least eight suspects as a result of Election Day protests on Tuesday.

According to Fox News, some of the demonstrators and rioters reportedly scattered nails along roadways in the city.

What are the details?

The outlet reported that two groups were reportedly seen marching through Seattle on Tuesday night. Authorities said that at least one of the groups was given a warning to keep moving, but the two groups eventually converged around 9 p.m. local time in Seattle’s downtown area.

Late Tuesday night, the Seattle Police Department tweeted, “Officers have provided multiple additional public safety warnings to the group. Individuals have continued to put items in roadway, including nails.”

“Marchers are moving traffic barricades into the roadway,” the department added. “Pedestrian interference warnings have been given. Group is westbound on Lenora St from Westlake Ave. Please use caution if driving in the downtown area.”

Fox reported that the arrests were for “pedestrian interference, obstruction, assault on an officer, reckless driving, and criminal mischief.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan (D) said that she was watching the city closely amid the presidential eleceiton.

“In one of the most challenging years in our city’s history, we have a president that has consistently incited hate, fear, and violence. This is why my office has been closely coordinating with the governor, county executive, and city departments for a safe and secure Election Day and planning for the days that follow,” Durkan said.

At least one demonstrator told the Seattle Times, “We are not scared of whoever gets elected. It’s not going to stop us.”

