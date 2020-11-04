https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/susan-collins-maine-senate-sara-gideon/2020/11/04/id/995371

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, won reelection, dealing a blow to Democrats’ hopes of seizing control of the Senate.

According to the Portland Press Herald, Collins’ challenger Sara Gideon conceded Wednesday morning. Collins later spoke outside of a hotel in Bangor.

“To the people of Maine, thank you, thank you,” she said. “I will serve you with all of my heart and I will work hard for you every day.”

The race was one of the most expensive in the country, with more than $100 million being pumped in from outside groups. Collins and Gideon were also expected to exceed $100 million in fundraising and spending on their campaigns.

According to The Associated Press, Collins had secured 50.95% of the vote, or 405,733 votes, compared to Gideon’s 42.4% (337,603 votes) with more than 96% of precincts reporting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

