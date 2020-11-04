https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/senator-susan-collins-wins-reelection-maine-president-trump-wins-maines-2nd-congressional-district/

Republican Senator Susan Collins won reelection in Maine.

The fake news media and pollsters predicted Susan Collins would lose by 11 points.

Susan Collins on Wednesday said during a presser that her opponent called and conceded.

#BREAKING: Sen. Susan Collins says she’s “just received a very gracious call from Sara Gideon conceding the race.” #MESenate pic.twitter.com/4ceUHIhq2m — The Hill (@thehill) November 4, 2020

Maine splits its 4 electoral votes and Trump took 1.

President Trump won Maine’s 2nd congressional district which has 1 electoral vote.

