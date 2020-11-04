https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/seven-milwaukee-wards-report-presidential-votes-registered-voters-state-voter-turnout-nearly-90-virtually-impossible/

President Trump outperformed his 2016 totals in Wisconsin by 200,000 votes!!

That is a MASSIVE NUMBER!!

It was a HUGE Victory for President Trump in Wisconsin!

This is a HUGE NUMBER!

TRENDING: SEVEN Milwaukee Wards Report More Presidential Votes than Registered Voters — State Voter Turnout Is Nearly 90% Which Is Virtually Impossible

Last night President Trump had a sizable lead in Wisconsin but this morning Sleepy Joe somehow took the lead.

Overnight Wisconsin had a huge dump of votes all for Biden, notice the blue line below:

Overnight Joe Biden crept to a lead in Wisconsin but one Internet sleuth showed that this was due to fraud:

I mean LOOK at this graph for Wisconsin I’ll zoom in just so you can see the part where Biden votes came out of NOWHERE pic.twitter.com/MPVxTWxjcZ — Derek Duck (@duckdiver19) November 4, 2020

Milwaukee also had some shady actions and delayed reporting:

“Milwaukee was supposed to report at 1am. Than they delayed until 2pm. Than delayed until 3am. At 3:30am, Biden over comes a 4.1 lead.” pic.twitter.com/VbI5TBvxL9 — Derek Duck (@duckdiver19) November 4, 2020

UPDATE— It now appears Wisconsin has a serious situation!

According to Mike Coudrey there were more votes than voters in Wisconsin.

We dug further and found from the official Wisconsin website there are 3,684,726 active registered voters.

So — We are supposed to believe Wisconsin had an 88% turnout!! Something NEVER SEEN BEFORE IN RECENT US HISTORY!

And they’re still counting votes.

And this did not include the additional votes to other candidates.

Look at this…

This is literally 5+ standard deviations from the mean. That actually = statistically practically impossible https://t.co/p69A4VlUe3 — DC Corruption (@CorruptionDC) November 4, 2020

And now this…

Seven Democrat Wards in Milwaukee turned in more votes than registered voters.

90% of Milwaukee wards reported 90% voter turnout!

The Milwaukee City Wire reported:

Seven City of Milwaukee voting wards reported more 2020 U.S. Presidential election votes than they had registered voters, according to an analysis of results and Secretary of State files. Five of them are in the city’s eleventh aldermanic ward, on the city’s far Southwest Side. Vice President Joe Biden carried the five in 2020 with 3,768 votes to President Donald Trump’s 2,883— a margin of 885, or eight times what it was in 2016, when Trump earned 1,904 votes to Hillary Clinton’s 2,012. The City of Milwaukee reported record turnout of 84 percent Tuesday; 243,144 of 288,833 registered city voters cast a ballot. Biden defeated Trump in Milwaukee 195,034 to 48,110, a margin of 145,916. He won 80 percent of the city’s total vote. Of the city’s 327 voting wards, 90 reported turnout of greater than 90 percent; 201 reported turnout higher than 80 percent.

And this is how you steal an election.

It should be clear the Democrats are stealing Trump’s record night in Wisconsin!

