More tricks and fraud.

There were at least seven voters in Michigan last night who were born before 1902.

In fact these voters are older than the oldest human alive today.

The oldest person alive today was born in 1903 so they have her beat.

All 7 of these people are older than the oldest person on the face of the earth. And they voted this cycle. Absentee.

That’s quite a turnout operation!

Here are their names.

