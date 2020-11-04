http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/V6lFmIzE-Y8/

Mexican authorities in the border state of Sonora are looking into the shooting death of a local journalist. The murder comes four days after separate gunmen killed another reporter in Ciudad Juarez, near El Paso, Texas.

The murder took place on Monday night in Cajeme, Sonora, when Jesus Alfonso Pinuelas, 43, was riding a motorcycle near the Amanecer del Valle neighborhood. Gunmen fired at him several times. The crime marks the seventh murder of a journalist in Mexico for 2020.

According to authorities, Pinuelas worked as a cameraman for several TV stations and also in private security in Hermosillo. He delivered food to supplement his income more recently. Pinuelas also ran a Facebook-based news publication called “Zarathustra Prensa El Shock de la Noticia,” the press freedom organization Periodistas Desplazados revealed.

While a motive for Pinuelas’ murder has not been revealed, it comes just four days after two gunmen ambushed and killed Arturo Alba Medina, the anchor for a local TV station in Ciudad Juarez.

