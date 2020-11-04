https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/sharpie-gate-election-officials-reportedly-told-republicans/

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday they are investigating the alleged sharpie scandal in Maricopa County.

Earlier today the story went viral after hundreds of GOP voters were given Sharpie pens to fill out their ballots.
This allegedly caused their ballots to be invalidated.

Voter Matthew posted this–

On Wednesday night the AG’s office launched an investigation and requested information about the use of Sharpies on ballots.

Maricopa County elections officials later told reporters these votes will count.

