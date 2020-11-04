https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/sharpie-gate-election-officials-reportedly-told-republicans/

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday they are investigating the alleged sharpie scandal in Maricopa County.

Earlier today the story went viral after hundreds of GOP voters were given Sharpie pens to fill out their ballots.

This allegedly caused their ballots to be invalidated.

AZ update: apparently the use of sharpie pens in gop precincts is causing ballots to be invalidated. Could be huge numbers of mostly Trump supporters. More to come — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) November 4, 2020

More…

I’m in Maricopa county and was given a sharpie. I thought it was weird since that’s never happened. It DID bleed through to the other side. I have called to check on this and left a message. What more should I do? — Jona (John-uh) (@JonaGiammalva) November 4, 2020

Voter Matthew posted this–

Transparency and security is of the utmost importance to us. We provided Sharpies to be used for in person voters at all @maricopacounty Vote Centers. After multiple tests, we found Sharpie to have the fastest-drying ink and best suited for our Vote Center tabulators. https://t.co/B8vmwSTK3f — Maricopa County Elections Department (@MaricopaVote) November 5, 2020

On Wednesday night the AG’s office launched an investigation and requested information about the use of Sharpies on ballots.

Maricopa County elections officials later told reporters these votes will count.

